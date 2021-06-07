The faces of 21 criminals locked up in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in May 2021

Offences ranged from thefts, to drug dealing and axe wielding, with the following nine criminals among the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Alex Bedford
Alex Bedford (28) of no fixed abode was jailed for 18 months after guilty to criminal damage, actual bodily harm and failing to surrender to bail following an attack on a taxi driver. .He also pleaded guilty to three separate charges relating to separate incidents of sending threatening messages and two counts of breach of a non-molestation order.
Photo: Midlands
2. Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith (55) of Fen Road, Chatteris was jailed for five years after admitting two counts of burglary, two of dishonestly making false representation and one of theft. in relation to rogue trader offences
Photo: Midlands
3. Aristides Perreira
Aristides Perreira (20) of Ellindon, Bretton was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, as well as possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine
Photo: Midlands
4. Asad Dost
Asad Dost was jailed alongside brother Aziz Dost and Jason Ockwell after a county lines drug dealing network in Peterborough was broken up. Asad (28) of Crabtree, Paston, was jailed for three and a half years after admitting consipracy to supply crack cocaine
Photo: Midlands