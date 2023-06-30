The faces of 17 crooks jailed in and around Peterborough in June - including murderer and man who killed two dogs

A paedophile, drug dealers and thieves also among those who have been jailed

A man who murdered a drug dealer in a robbery gone wrong, and a domestic abuser who killed his partner’s two pet dogs are among the crooks who have been jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in June.

Lewis Hutchinson (30) will serve a minimum of 31 years behind bars after he was given a life sentence for the murder of Mihai Dobre in Peterborough. Hutchinson shot Mr Dobre in the head with a shot gun.

Matthew Stark was given a jail sentence of four years and eight months after he poisoned and strangled dogs Ronnie and Tiki.

These are not all the criminals jailed in June – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.

1 . Jailed in June The faces of some of the crooks jailed in and around Peterborough this month Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

2 . Tommy Mukendi Tommy Mukendi, (30) of no fixed abode, was jailed for three years after police found £4,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin in his car. He pleaded guilty to possession of class B cannabis, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply class A. Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

3 . Patrick Connors Patrick Connors (22) was caught on CCTV alongside his brother assaulting a man in Peterborough city centre. Patrick Connors, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and was jailed for 14 months Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

4 . Shamar Williams Shamar Williams (21) was locked up for two years and nine months after police found 800 wraps of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin in a box hidden in a bin. Williams, of St Marys Court, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin. Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4