The faces of 17 crooks jailed in and around Peterborough in June - including murderer and man who killed two dogs

A paedophile, drug dealers and thieves also among those who have been jailed
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST

A man who murdered a drug dealer in a robbery gone wrong, and a domestic abuser who killed his partner’s two pet dogs are among the crooks who have been jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in June.

Lewis Hutchinson (30) will serve a minimum of 31 years behind bars after he was given a life sentence for the murder of Mihai Dobre in Peterborough. Hutchinson shot Mr Dobre in the head with a shot gun.

Matthew Stark was given a jail sentence of four years and eight months after he poisoned and strangled dogs Ronnie and Tiki.

These are not all the criminals jailed in June – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.

The faces of some of the crooks jailed in and around Peterborough this month

1. Jailed in June

The faces of some of the crooks jailed in and around Peterborough this month Photo: Cambs Police

Tommy Mukendi, (30) of no fixed abode, was jailed for three years after police found £4,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin in his car. He pleaded guilty to possession of class B cannabis, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply class A.

2. Tommy Mukendi

Tommy Mukendi, (30) of no fixed abode, was jailed for three years after police found £4,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin in his car. He pleaded guilty to possession of class B cannabis, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply class A. Photo: Cambs Police

Patrick Connors (22) was caught on CCTV alongside his brother assaulting a man in Peterborough city centre. Patrick Connors, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and was jailed for 14 months

3. Patrick Connors

Patrick Connors (22) was caught on CCTV alongside his brother assaulting a man in Peterborough city centre. Patrick Connors, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and was jailed for 14 months Photo: Cambs Police

Shamar Williams (21) was locked up for two years and nine months after police found 800 wraps of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin in a box hidden in a bin. Williams, of St Marys Court, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

4. Shamar Williams

Shamar Williams (21) was locked up for two years and nine months after police found 800 wraps of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin in a box hidden in a bin. Williams, of St Marys Court, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin. Photo: Cambs Police

