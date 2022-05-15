There were 19 bike thefts reported in Peterborough city centre in the first three months of the year – taking place across 10 streets in the city.

Five occurred at Peterborough Cathedral in Deans Court, while other hotspots included at Peterborough Railway Station and around Rivergate.

Police have issued advice on how to protect your bike, with 10 pointers for cyclists. They include using two locks, locking the frame and both wheels, securing the bike as close as possible to the stand and registering the bike on a cycle database such as BikeRegister or immobilise.com

More advice on protecting your bike – and what to do if it is stolen – is available at https://www.cambs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/how-safe-is-your-bike/

All data from police.uk

1. Dean's Court There were five bike thefts reported in the first three months of 2022 - one in January, three in February and one in March

2. Viersen Platz There were three bike thefts reported in the first three months of 2022 - one in January, one in February and one in March

3. Station Road There two reported bike thefts in the first three months of 2022 - in January and March

4. Burghley Square There were two bike thefts reported in the first three months of 2022 - one in February and one in March