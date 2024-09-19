Tesco in Stanground, Peterborough, closed after early morning break in

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:19 BST
Police launch appeal for witnesses

A Tesco store in Peterborough was closed this morning after burglars broke in over night.

Burglars broke into the store in Whittlesey Road, Stanground in the early hours of this morning.

Today, a police cordon was in place at the store. A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the break-in happened at around 3am, and investigations were ongoing to find out what had been taken.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 1uoting reference 35/68881/24