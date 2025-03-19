Teenagers robbed by men armed with a weapon outside Tesco in Orton, Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses – with suspects described as wearing grey and black tracsuits

Two teenagers were robbed by men armed with a weapon outside a Tesco in Peterborough.

The incident happened just before 8.45pm on Tuesday, March 18 outside the store in Orton Wistow.

Now police are appealing for information following the incident.

The robbery happened outside the Tesco in Orton WistowThe robbery happened outside the Tesco in Orton Wistow
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.43pm yesterday with reports of a robbery outside Tesco on Napier Close, Orton Wistow.

“Two teenagers were approached by two men on bikes, one with a weapon – who stole a pair of Apple Air Pods from them. The men, both dressed in grey and black tracksuits, then rode away on their bikes down the footpath towards Oundle Road.

“A crime has been raised for robbery and anyone with any information is urged to report this to police online or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/19520/25.”

