Teenagers arrested on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving

Crime

A male and female were picked up from the Castle Sports Complex in Spalding at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday 24 June. They were then taken to the area of Flaxmill Lane in Pinchbeck. The driver of the black Ford KA - a local 22-year-old man - was then believed to have been threatened with a knife and his car stolen.

Police were alerted and located the vehicle driving towards Cambridgeshire. The vehicle was described as being driven dangerously and refused repeated requests to stop for Police. The vehicle collided with a tree in the area of Pinchbeck sometime later. Nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

A male, 18, and a female, 17, have both been arrested and remain in custody for further questioning.