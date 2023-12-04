Teenagers arrested after pedestrians hit by pellets from a 'gel gun' in Stamford
Two teenagers have been arrested after pedestrians were hurt after they were struck by pellets which police said had been ‘fired from some sort of weapon’ in Stamford.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said “Two reports were received between 5pm and 10pm on 29 November, that members of the public had been hurt after being struck by pellets which had been fired from some sort of weapon, by occupants of a red vehicle as they drove by. No serious injuries were reported. The incidents are reported as happening in and around the centre of Stamford.”
Inquiries led officers to stop a red vehicle on Thursday 30 November, and recovered an X-shot hyper gel gun and pellets. The two men, one aged 17 and one aged 18, who were arrested have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The police spokesperson added: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed these incidents or anyone who may have also been hit by pellets in a similar manner, in Stamford, to get in touch with the investigating officer.
“Anyone who has any information that can assist is asked to email [email protected], or call 07919299079. Please quote incident 445 of 29 November.”