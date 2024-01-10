Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager who stabbed two police officers with a broken glass bottle has been given a hospital order.

On 2 February 2022, police were called to a house in Mansion Gardens, Whittlesey, to assist paramedics who were dealing with 19-year-old Daniel Parr who was deemed to be a threat to himself.

As officers were speaking with him, Parr pulled out a broken glass bottle neck that he had hidden on himself, and stabbed both officers causing two puncture wounds to the side of one officer’s face, and large lacerations to back of the other officer’s head and ear.

Further officers were called for back-up who safely detained Parr and assisted the injured officers.

Parr, of Mansion Gardens, Whittlesey, initially denied two charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and faced trial, however in November last year he pleaded guilty to two counts of GBH without intent which was accepted in court.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (8 January) where he was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order until he is deemed fit to be released.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “As police officers, we come to work knowing that we will often be faced with the unknown and be put in situations that may bring harm.