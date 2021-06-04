Teenager charged with assault and robberies in Peterborough
Police have charged a teenager with an attack and two robberies in Peterborough.
The 16-year-old from London, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Tuesday (2 June) and charged this morning (4 June) with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and two counts of robbery.
His first court appearance is due to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.
The incidents, which also involved three other offenders, took place in Peterborough overnight 1 to 2 June, and no other arrests have been made. The incidents took place in Westfield Road, Willonholt and Middleton.
The investigation into the circumstances continues, and anyone with any information regarding the incidents is urged to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/33959/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.