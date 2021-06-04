Teenager charged with assault and robberies in Peterborough

The 16-year-old from London, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Tuesday (2 June) and charged this morning (4 June) with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and two counts of robbery.

His first court appearance is due to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

The incidents, which also involved three other offenders, took place in Peterborough overnight 1 to 2 June, and no other arrests have been made. The incidents took place in Westfield Road, Willonholt and Middleton.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court