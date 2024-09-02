Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Boy arrested today

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an alleged sexual assault on a school girl in a Peterborough city centre car park.

The 17-year-old boy, from Peterborough, was arrested at Thorpe Wood Police Station today in connection with the alleged assault, that is said to have taken place on Wednesday, 21 August, in the red car park of Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough.