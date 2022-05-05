A teenager was arrested by police after officers spotted ‘what looked like a drug deal’ taking place in Peterborough city centre.
Officers were on duty in Priestgate when the incident took place on Tuesday.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “While we were out on patrol in the city centre, we spotted what looked like a drug deal in the Priestgate area, however no one wanted to stop and speak with us!
“A teenage boy made a run from us but we soon caught up with him and, thanks to a very helpful member of the public, found him hiding in an alleyway.
“A quick search found him to be carrying a bag of cannabis, and 45 wraps of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin..
“Unluckily for him, we also found a stash of class A drugs where he had been hiding.”
The boy was arrested, and has now been released while further enquiries are carried out.