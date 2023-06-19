News you can trust since 1948
Teenager (13) arrested after incident on Council Street in Peterborough

Girl has now been bailed by officers
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after an incident in Peterborough on Sunday (June 18).

Emergency services were called to Council Street at 4.50pm, where they arrested the girl on suspicion of criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a concern for a person’s welfare at 4.52pm yesterday (18 June) in Council Street, Peterborough. Officers attended and a 13-year-old girl from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. She has since been released on bail to appear at Thorpe Wood police station on 18 September.”

The incident happened on Council Street, PeterboroughThe incident happened on Council Street, Peterborough
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.46pm yesterday with concerns for a persons welfare in Council Street, Walton.

“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and two ambulance officer vehicles.

“We were not required to transport anyone to hospital.”