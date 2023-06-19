Teenager (13) arrested after incident on Council Street in Peterborough

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after an incident in Peterborough on Sunday (June 18).

Emergency services were called to Council Street at 4.50pm, where they arrested the girl on suspicion of criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a concern for a person’s welfare at 4.52pm yesterday (18 June) in Council Street, Peterborough. Officers attended and a 13-year-old girl from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. She has since been released on bail to appear at Thorpe Wood police station on 18 September.”

The incident happened on Council Street, Peterborough

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.46pm yesterday with concerns for a persons welfare in Council Street, Walton.

“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and two ambulance officer vehicles.