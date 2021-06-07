Teenage girl has hair set on fire by gang at Peterborough park

The 13-year-old girl was sat on the swings at the Recreation Ground in Normanton Road, at about 2pm yesterday (6 June) when her hair was set alight by a group of up to five teenage boys.

The victim also burnt her arm and hand as she attempted to put the fire out. An ambulance was called and she received treatment nearby.

The suspects are described as white, roughly 15-years-old, wearing dark clothing with one of them carrying a backpack. After the incident they ran off in the direction of Parnwell.

Police

DC Leeza Phillips said: “This was a shocking and completely unprovoked incident. It was incredibly traumatic for the victim and has left her in a lot of pain. Her injuries could easily have been even worse.

“I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has information, to contact us. I would also be interested to hear from anyone who has private CCTV that may have captured the suspects arriving at the recreation ground or running away.”