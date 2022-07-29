Teenage drug dealer locked up after being caught in Peterborough city centre

A teenage drug dealer caught with a 10 inch knife hidden in his trousers has been locked up by a court.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Westgate by officers on 26 May.

The officers had responded to reports of the teenager brandishing a knife and the boy led officers on a foot chase before being caught.

The knife and drugs seized by police

He was searched and found to have a 10-inch hunting knife down the inside of his trousers. He was also carrying a bag containing a large amount of heroin, cannabis, and cash.

The boy was released on bail but on 25 July he was spotted by officers standing with drug users in the Railworld car park in the city centre.

After seeing the officers, he made off, running along the embankment, before getting on a bicycle and cycling away. He was stopped shortly afterwards in Wharf Road.

He was searched and found to have £240 in cash, a phone that was ringing constantly, and some home-made business cards advertising his phone number.

Yesterday (27 July) he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of a knife in public at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to eight months in a young offenders institute.