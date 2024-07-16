Teenage drug dealer jailed after police called to Peterborough home following death of a woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nikolass Pekstins locked up after police find £15,000 worth of drugs in Fletton house

A teenager who was caught after police found thousands of pounds worth of drugs after they were called to a home after the death of a woman has been locked up.

Nikolass Pekstins, 19, was arrested on 1 May this year after drugs worth up to £15,000 including cannabis, MDMA, LSD and ketamine were found at a house in Fletton, Peterborough.

Police had been called out to the property by the ambulance service following the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman.

Nikolass Pekstins and some of the items seized last year

The death was found to be non-suspicious by detectives, however, Pekstins was at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs after a £15,000 stash was found in a suitcase and ‘bag for life’ inside the house, also containing his clothing and passport.

Pekstins, of Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (12 July) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a Young Offender Institution after previously admitting eight offences, dating back to April 2021.

The only non-drugs offences related to an incident on 26 June last year when he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Peterborough city centre. He was found with a knuckleduster – an illegal weapon – and while being transported to custody, he was racially abusive towards a Special constable.

Detective Constable Chris Herring, who investigated, said: “We are committed to tackling drug dealing head-on and putting those who think it is acceptable to get involved in this type of criminality before the courts.

“Information from the public greatly assists us in our investigations, therefore my plea is for anyone who has concerns about dealing or consumption, to report to us so we can act. This may not always be immediate as a lot of work has to go on behind the scenes, but every piece of information helps.”

The offences Pekstins admitted were:

Being concerned in the supply of ketamine (class B) – April 2021

Offering to supply class A drugs – April 2021

Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (namely a knuckleduster) – June 2023

Racially aggravated public order offence – using threatening behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress – June 2023

Possession with intent to supply cannabis (class B) – May 2024

Possession with intent to supply MDMA (class A) – May 2024

Possession with intent to supply LSD (class A) – May 2024

Possession with intent to supply ketamine (class B) – May 2024