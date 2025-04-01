Teenage boy (17) sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The incident took place in Holbeach.

A teenager who inflicted multiple injuries on a 16-year-old boy with a broken bottle has been sentenced to 13 years in Youth Detention.

The teen, who is now 17-year-old, but was 16 at the time of the incident, cannot be named for legal reasons, had been drinking with the boy in the grounds of a school in Holbeach in July 2024.

Officials at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday (March 31) were told how he had left to walk a friend home before returning to collect the 16-year-old boy who was said to be ‘black out drunk’.

A 17-year-old has been jailed.

On his way back to the school he made a 21-minute phone call to a girl, which took a sinister turn when he threatened to kill the drunken boy.

The teen told the girl that “this boy’s life is in your hands” and warned that he would slit his throat.

The girl called the police and officers later found the drunken boy in a hedge with serious injuries.

The defendant had a history of being referred to mental health services, having experienced episodes of psychosis and blackouts, the court heard.

Court officials were told that he had previously assaulted a friend but had no memory of the incident. Following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in January, the boy was found guilty by jury.

The 17-year-old was remanded into Youth Detention Accommodation for 11 years, with a two-year extension, due to not being able to be sentenced to life imprisonment owing to his age.

The hearing concludes a meticulous seven-month investigation undertaken by police, as officers sought to establish the facts of the case.

Forensic and digital evidence played a pivotal role in this case.

What was thought to be a palm print found on the suspect’s bedroom wall, later proved to be positive match for the victim’s blood.

Analysis of phone data also located the suspect as being in the vicinity of the school playing field at the time of the offence taking place.

The officer in charge of the case, Det Constable Erin Thornton, said: “This was a very challenging case, not least because it involves children but also because of elements of the case involving the offender’s mental health and the various reasons that led to those personal difficulties.

“Trying to determine his state of mind at the time he committed the assault was based on the facts of case as presented by witness accounts, including evidence from psychiatrists.

“This would have been a tough job for the jury due to both the offender’s and the victim’s gaps in memory.

“There are two very important consequences from today’s verdict: firstly, that the offender has an opportunity to continue to engage in structured support within a secure setting, thereby providing him with the tools that will enable him to eventually lead a life where he can trust himself and where he no longer poses a risk to members of public.

“And secondly, most importantly, that the victim in the case feels that justice has been served following a horrific attack that has left him both physically and emotionally scarred. I hope this result will assist him in gaining some form of closure around events that took place that night.”