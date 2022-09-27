Teenage boy (14) charged with 21 burglaries and attempted burglaries in Peterborough

A teenage boy has been charged with 27 offences in connection with a burglary series in Peterborough.

The 14-year-old from Hampton Vale, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was initially arrested in March this year.

On Friday, he answered police bail and was charged with 27 offences relating to incidents across Orton and Hampton:

In total he has been charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, 18 attempted burglaries, three burglaries and five counts of Interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal.

The theft of a motor vehicle is said to have happened on February 8, while the other offences are alleged to have happened between March 16 and March 24

He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Orton and has a curfew to be at his home between 7pm and 7am.