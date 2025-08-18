Teen who bit police officer and hit man with bottle in Peterborough city centre jailed
Jahkeem Knight-Stirling, 18, grabbed a man’s bike and rode off after it was left unattended outside Greggs, in Long Causeway, Peterborough, on 5 May.
The man realised what had happened and gave chase alongside a passer-by who had seen what was happening.
The men caught up with Knight-Stirling, who hit the victim with a bottle, causing a large cut to his head.
Police joined the pursuit, and he was tackled shortly afterwards.
During the struggle Knight-Stirling bit one of the officers and assaulted another, before being handcuffed. When he was searched officers found a small quantity of the class A drug MDMA.
As he was being booked into custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station he began banging his head on some glass at the front desk.
An officer tried to restrain him, but the teenager bit him on a finger, drawing blood. While in custody he also spat at officers multiple times.
A small amount of cannabis, £840 in cash, 61 small clear bags and four larger ones, were found in a bag Knight-Stirling had been carrying.
He admitted assault causing grevious bodily harm without intent, four counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, possession of cannabis and possession of MDMA.
On Wednesday (13 August) at Huntingdon Law Court, Knight-Stirling, of St Michaels Gate, Peterborough, was jailed for 25 months.
DC Robert Wallis said: “Knight-Stirling’s behaviour towards the victim and the police officers trying to do their job was disgraceful.
“It’s always sad to see young people involved in the criminal justice system. I hope this sentence will give him time to reflect on his behaviour and make positive choices when released back into the community.”