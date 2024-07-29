Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fire caused explosions, gutted 48 trailers, and created a huge cloud of smoke over Peterborough.

A teenage boy who admitted committing arson which caused more than £750,000 worth of damage at a Peterborough business has been handed a community order.

Kian Setchfield, now 19, admitted starting a fire at Hotpoint in Celta Road, Fletton, almost five years ago when he was 15 years-old.

Emergency services were called at about 7pm on August 29, 2019, with reports of the blaze which initially was thought to have caused about £2million worth of damage to 48 trailers.

The Hotpoint trailer park fire off Shrewsbury Avenue.

The following day, police arrested five teenagers in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambs police said: “After carrying out what was proving to be a complex investigation, in October 2021, Setchfield and Craig Allpress, 23, were both charged with arson causing damage worth £754,871 to HGV trailers and their contents, as well as criminal damage to white goods belonging to Hotpoint.

“Setchfield was also charged with further offences alongside Nathan Vinden, 24, in connection with an incident at a building site off London Road in Hampton the previous day (28 August).

“Both were charged with arson causing £20,000 worth of damage at GKL building site, burglary of an Oasis Welfare Unit at the building site, including theft of keys to an excavator, and criminal damage to an excavator, fencing and tools.”

Fire damage at Hotpoint in Peterborough

Setchfield, of Hoylake Drive, Facet, near Peterborough, admitted the offences relating to Hotpoint but denied the other three charges, all of which were accepted in court.

Allpress, of Blackmead, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, denied the charges against him but was found guilty of criminal damage following a trial at Huntingdon Law Court in May this year. He was cleared of arson.

Vinden, of Gordon Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was found guilty of burglary following the trial, both relating to GKL building site. He was cleared of arson.

All three appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (July 26) where Setchfield was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must complete 25 days of a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 30 days of a Thinking Skills Programme.

The fire gutted 48 trailers at the site.

Allpress was given a 12-month conditional discharge meaning if he commits another crime during that period, he can be sentenced for the first offence. Vinden will be sentenced on August 1.

Four other men, who were all teenagers at the time and arrested as part of the investigation, had no further action taken against them.

Detective Sergeant Louis Scott, who investigated, commented: “This was an incredibly long and complex investigation which has eventually seen convictions for a crime that had a significant impact on a business.