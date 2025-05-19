Suspended sentence for woman who stabbed man in Peterborough city centre

Lauren Lines stabbed the man in Fitzwilliam Street after a dispute over a mobile phone

A woman who stabbed a man in a dispute over a mobile phone has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Lauren Lines, 42, stabbed the 27-year-old man in Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough city centre, in the early hours of 15 February.

The attack was caught on CCTV which showed her reach into her trousers for something and then lunge towards the victim’s legs.

Peterborough Crown Court

Police got to the scene and found the victim unconscious nearby with stab wounds to his leg. They were told the violence had erupted over the alleged theft of a mobile phone.

Lines still had the knife, and three wraps of cocaine were found on her in custody.

Lines, of Vine Terrace, Oundle Road, Alwalton, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (12 May) where she was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent, being in possession of a knife, and possession of cocaine.

She must also complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement.

Detective Constable James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, said: “Attacks involving knives have the potential to end fatally, and it is fortunate this was not the case here.

“There is no excuse when it comes to carrying a knife, and I encourage anyone with information or concerns about someone who may carry one to report it.”