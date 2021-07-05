Suspended sentence for woman who spat at Peterborough police officer during COVID pandemic

Samantha Elliott (50) of Snowley Park, Whittlesey, spat at the officer in Peterborough on May 16 last year - at the height of the first wave of COVID.

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last month where she pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Magistrates said the offence was so serious only a suspended sentence was appropriate, because the offence was committed during the pandemic.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court