Suspended sentence for woman who spat at Peterborough police officer during COVID pandemic
A woman who spat at a police officer has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Samantha Elliott (50) of Snowley Park, Whittlesey, spat at the officer in Peterborough on May 16 last year - at the height of the first wave of COVID.
She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last month where she pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.
Magistrates said the offence was so serious only a suspended sentence was appropriate, because the offence was committed during the pandemic.
She was given a three month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. She was also ordered to pay the officer £150 compensation, and pay court costs of £105.