Suspended sentence for Whittlesey man found with drugs and knife in car on A14

Alfie Holt was caught driving while disqualified

A man was caught with illegal drugs and a kitchen knife following a traffic stop on the A14.

Neighbourhood officers were on patrol on the A14 on 21 April when their suspicions were raised around a blue Seat Ibiza they were following.

Checks revealed the driver, Alfie Holt, had been disqualified in March.

The knife and drugs found by police

The 21-year-old of Victory Avenue, Whittlesey, was pulled over and inside his car they found class A drugs, cannabis, scales and a kitchen knife in the side of the driver’s door.

At Cambridge Crown Court this week, Holt was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years and must carry out 50 hours unpaid work.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, driving while disqualified, possession of cannabis and possession of a knife.

PC Chris Winchester, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team, said: “We will continue to target people like Holt who come into Huntingdonshire to deal drugs. As Holt demonstrates, drug dealers often carry weapons making them a danger within our communities.”