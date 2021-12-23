Suspended sentence for Peterborough man who waved knife at children

The knife used in the incident

Barry Brockman, 50, cycled along a path in Goffsmill, Bretton, at about 3pm on 28 November last year (2020), holding a knife.

As he cycled by a group of children, the knife narrowly missed the arm of one of them.

The children went home and told their parents about what had happened, who called police and Brockman was found nearby in Greenham, matching the description given by the children.

When searched, he was found with a knife in his waistband, resulting in his arrest.

Brockman, of Greenham, Bretton, was charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place, which he admitted in court.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 22 December) where he was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He must also complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC Joshua Crane, who investigated, said: “This was undoubtedly a frightening experience for the children who did the right thing in telling their parents about what happened straight away.