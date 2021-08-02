Suspended sentence for Peterborough drug dealer who threw stash over garden fence as he ran from police

Court news

Shoaib Shafique, 21, was the front seat passenger in a Toyota Yaris that drove towards officers on patrol in Gladstone Street, Peterborough, on 11 March.

The driver began to reverse when he noticed the police car and Shafique jumped out and ran away, followed on foot by one of the officers.

Shafique ran along Springfield Road and threw the package over a fence into a garden before the officer caught up with him.

When Shafique was searched, officers discovered £840 in cash he claimed he had just withdrawn from a bank.

The package was retrieved from the garden. It was found to contain 55 wraps of crack cocaine and 84 wraps of heroin £1,390.

Shafique, of Clarence Road, Peterborough, went on to admit possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

On Monday (2 August) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work.

PC Lauren Clark said: “Shafique’s futile attempts to escape justice were never going to succeed that day.

“I’m pleased this batch of drugs is off the streets and he has now appeared in court.