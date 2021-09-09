Suspended sentence for man who went looking for his ex-wife while armed with knife
A man who went looking for his ex-wife while armed with a ‘large kitchen knife’ has been given a suspended sentence.
Pawel Hryniuk, of Watergall, Bretton, went to the house of his wife’s parents in Bath Road, Peterborough, on 8 September last year.
Despite being told that she no longer wanted to be with him, Pawel went looking for her in the neighbourhood while carrying the weapon.
When he couldn’t find her, he climbed her parents fence and sat in their garden until police arrived.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (8 September).
PC Alon Harris said: “Carrying a knife is completely unacceptable and when one is involved during a disagreement it can escalate and easily result in someone being killed.”