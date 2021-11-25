Suspended sentence for man who told Peterborough shop worker ‘I’m coming to rob the store, put all the cash in a bag, I’m going to rob you’

David Goldsmith, 43, entered Tesco Express in Stewartby Avenue at about 7pm on 27 August and made demands to one of the shop workers to open the tills and give him money.

The employee refused to hand anything over and Goldsmith left empty handed.

Sixteen minutes later, Goldsmith went into the Co-op in Eagle Way, walked up to a shop worker and said “I’m coming to rob the store, put all the cash in a bag, I’m going to rob you”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

The member of staff refused to hand anything over and again Goldsmith left empty handed.

Meanwhile, two security guards entered the Tesco Express store to get some food when they were told about what had just happened.

Realising the offender might target another store and that the Co-op was the next nearest shop, they made their way there where they are told about another attempted robbery and managed to chase after Goldsmith.

The pair chased him up to Serpentine Green shopping centre and detained him until police arrived.

Goldsmith was arrested and searched which revealed a kitchen knife with a seven-inch blade and two pairs of hairdressing scissors tucked down the back of his trousers.

He was further arrested and later charged with two counts of attempted robbery, as well as two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Goldsmith, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (22 November) after admitting the offences and was sentenced to a year and two months in prison, suspended for two years.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

DC Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “Had the two security guards not of intervened when they did, we could well of had a third incident on our hands.