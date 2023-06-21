Suspended sentence for man who shouted racist abuse at Whittlesey shopkeepers

A man who shouted racist abuse at two shopkeepers after being told to leave the premises has been given a suspended sentence.

John Homewood told police he was ‘certainly not racist’ after the incident in Broad Street, Whittlesey – but later admitted two racially aggravated offences at court.

Police welcomed the suspended sentence given to Homewood at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, saying they have ‘no tolerance’ for hate crime in the county.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

The court heard how Homewood (59), was in the shop in Broad Street, Whittlesey, at about 11.30pm on 7 November last year when he was asked to leave due to previous issues.

However, as he was leaving he turned to one of the victims and tried to punch him followed by the racist insult.

In interview Homewood said he was “certainly not racist” and claimed the word he used was an accurate description.

He later admitted two counts of causing harassment, alarm or distress, which was racially aggravated, and common assault and was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (16 June).

Homewood, of Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victims, and given a 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a two-year restraining order.

PC Gary Stabler said: “We have no tolerance of this kind of behaviour within our communities and, where there are viable lines of enquiry, we will always investigate and take action.