Suspended sentence for man who assaulted ambulance crews

Jools Samuel Kennedy, from Stamford, appeared before Boston Magistrates Court Magistrates Court in December last year where he admitted assaulting two East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) staff members.

He has now been given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and has been ordered to pay compensation to his victims, take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Mark Ward, Accredited Security Management Specialist at EMAS, said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to any level of abuse or assault against our staff. Our staff work hard every day to deliver the best possible care to the public we serve. Actions like this make their job even harder and we will always take action where we can.”

