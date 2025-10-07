Suspended sentence for man caught driving dangerously on Lincoln Road in Peterborough
Abdul Khan, of Cambridge Avenue, Peterborough, was driving a Hyundai i10 on the road on Saturday, October 4.
Khan (26) appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday (October 6), where he pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving.
Khan was 36 week prison sentence, which was suspended for 18 months – magistrates saying they had to impose the suspended sentence because of the seriousness of the offence.
He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the next year, take part in 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
An 18 month driving ban was also imposed.