A knife-wielding woman threatened to kill her neighbour and burn his house down after being asked to speak more quietly on the phone.

Gabriella Batchelor, 23, was at her mother’s home in Belsize Avenue, Peterborough, on September 7 2020, when she began a late-night telephone conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batchelor was talking loudly so the next-door neighbour banged on the wall to tell her to quieten down.

A woman was arrested after the incident on Belsize Avenue.

Minutes later, Batchelor had made her way to the neighbour’s front door, with a kitchen knife in her hand, and banged on it with her fist, shouting abuse.

She threatened to burn the house down and set fire to cars outside and shouted, “I am going to kill you, I am going to kill your family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her tirade of abuse, she went back inside, and the police arrived shortly afterwards.

Batchelor refused to let officers into the house, but they managed to force entry and arrest her. Officers found the knife hidden under a pillow on a bed.

Batchelor, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and having a knife in public and appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (17 February) where she was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months, handed a 12-month community order, and two-year restraining order.

PC Katie Brown said: “Batchelor’s threatening behaviour was completely unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad