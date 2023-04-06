A prolific beggar in Peterborough breached a court order eight times in as many days.

Earl Allen, 51, was arrested in London Road by the city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team on Tuesday (April 4) morning after reports of him begging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in August last year which states he must not:

Earl Allen.

- Approach any person with the intention of asking for money or any other object

- Place or hold any item in front or near to himself in such a manner as to attract passers-by to place money in it

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Cause any anti-social behaviour as defined by harassment, alarm or distress in a public place

On eight occasions between March 27 and April 3, Allen was seen by security and shop staff around the city centre, as well as CCTV operators, approaching people and asking for money or cigarettes.

Allen, of Charnwood Close, Fletton, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 5) where he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting eight counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

PC Charlie Adams, from the Peterborough City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Allen is well-known to us and partner agencies as he has been on the cohort for Operation Luscombe – an initiative to support those with addiction and move them away from begging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a prolific and aggressive beggar, usually picking out women to intimidate into giving him cigarettes and money.

“Despite countless interventions to help him, he has continued to cause a nuisance and harass the public in the city centre, consistently breaching his court order and showing no regard for the law.”