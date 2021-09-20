Suspected Peterborough drink driver arrested after car crashes into home

The collision happened at about 2.30am on Sunday morning in Atherstone Avenue, when the Range Rover crashed through a fence and hit the home.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A 44-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested after giving a breathalyser reading of 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an RTC in the early hours after the Range Rover collided with the house. The male suspected of driving blew 108ugs and was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station. He has since been interviewed and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”