Suspected drink driver arrested after being seen driving wrong way round Peterborough roundabout
Police arrested a man after he was spotted driving round a Peterborough roundabout the wrong way.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:56 pm
The VW Passat driver was spotted by police on a roundabout on Eastfield Road last week.
A police spokesman said the driver gave a roadside breathalyser reading of 79ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.
The spokesman said: “He was arrested and brought into custody but failed to provide an evidential breath sample, therefore he’s been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and is due to appear in court next month.
“If you suspect someone of drink driving, you can call our confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845.”