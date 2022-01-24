Suspected drink driver arrested after being seen driving wrong way round Peterborough roundabout

The VW Passat driver was spotted by police on a roundabout on Eastfield Road last week.

A police spokesman said the driver gave a roadside breathalyser reading of 79ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

The spokesman said: “He was arrested and brought into custody but failed to provide an evidential breath sample, therefore he’s been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and is due to appear in court next month.

The driver was spotted driving the wrong way round a roundabout