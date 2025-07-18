A spike in 999 calls to Cambs police has seen the force deal with around 500 calls a day since the start of July.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is now urging the public to use its online reporting system to help manage high demand on phone lines.

In the first two weeks of July, the force experienced a 12 per cent increase in 999 calls, and a five per cent increase in 101 calls compared to the same period in June.

A police spokesperson said: “While a seasonal increase in calls during the summer is expected, recent volumes have surpassed those typically seen on New Year’s Eve - one of the force’s busiest days of the year.”

A Cambs police call handler. Image for illustration only.

Superintendent Nick Church, head of demand, commented: “The recent warm weather has seen our daily calls spike, presenting us with a significant challenge to keep up with demand.

“Since the beginning of July, we have received a daily average of 497 calls to 999. That’s almost 100 more calls every day than we were receiving in April.”

“As a result, we’re asking for the public’s support to help ensure our services remain accessible to those in critical need.

“If it’s not an immediate threat to life, a crime in progress, or a situation involving violence, please refrain from calling 999, and in a non-emergency, please use our online services if you can.

“It’s a common misconception that reports made online won’t be dealt with efficiently, but that’s simply not the case. Every report we receive, whether it’s made online or via 101, will be reviewed and processed by a specially trained member of our team.

“Once you’ve submitted your report online, you'll receive a crime reference number via email, so you can continue with your day without waiting in a queue.

“By going online to report non-emergencies, you can help us to ease pressure on our call handlers and manage the heightened demand we’re facing this summer.”

To help reduce the demand on police call handlers this summer, you can:

• Only dial 999 in a serious, time-sensitive emergency

• Report all non-emergencies online at www.cambs.police.uk. The processing of all reports is exactly the same as if you dial 101. Report online from anywhere at any time, with no waiting or hold times.

• Use their live web chat service, which can be found by clicking the blue button on the police force’s website at any time

• Check the ‘advice and information’ section on their website before contacting police in a non-emergency, to ensure they’re the right agency to deal with the issue.