The BCH Road Policing unit have responded to incidents across the county this week.

Stolen caravans, driving on rims and loose loads- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

The latest roundup of the BCH Road Policing Unit activity in Peterborough features a variety of stops.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 7:52 am

These include a stolen caravan, a motorist driving on just rims and a truck pulled over for having a loose load, only for officers to discover a more serious offence.

They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 12/11/21

After being stopped, officers found that this car had not been insured since May. Driver reported.

2. 12/11/21

This vehicle was seized and the driver reported for having well out of date MOT and tax.

3. 11/11/21

This disqualified driver was stopped, has been reported and has now lost their vehicle.

4. 9/11/21

Officers used trackers to find this stolen caravan. They first located it in Peterborough before finally making the stop in Corby. The two occupants were arrested.

