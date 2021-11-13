Stolen caravans, driving on rims and loose loads- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

These include a stolen caravan, a motorist driving on just rims and a truck pulled over for having a loose load, only for officers to discover a more serious offence.
They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 12/11/21
After being stopped, officers found that this car had not been insured since May. Driver reported.
2. 12/11/21
This vehicle was seized and the driver reported for having well out of date MOT and tax.
3. 11/11/21
This disqualified driver was stopped, has been reported and has now lost their vehicle.
4. 9/11/21
Officers used trackers to find this stolen caravan. They first located it in Peterborough before finally making the stop in Corby. The two occupants were arrested.
