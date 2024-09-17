Stamford drug dealer found with cocaine and £1,060 in cash jailed
A drug dealer who was caught with bags of cocaine, cash and a burner phone has been jailed.
Simon Middleton of Ryhall Road in Stamford was arrested in 2022 after police spotted him in the town centre when he was wanted for assault.
Response officers were patrolling Broad Street, Stamford during the early hours of Saturday 10 September 2022 when they spotted Middleton .
Officers later searched him and found clear bags of cocaine weighing just over five grams, a small burner phone and £1,060 in cash. All items were seized, and Middleton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply.
Middleton was later charged with supply of a controlled Class A drug and possession with intent to supply.
Middleton was jailed for three years for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and supplying a controlled drug.
The 45-year-old appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday 13 September.
Detective Constable Stewart Humm said: “Middleton was a well-known local drug dealer in the area and evidence on his burner phone showed this. It was clear that he was dealing drugs during the nighttime economy hours and could not account for the large quantity of cash that was obviously obtained through his dealing activity through the night, along with the quantity of cocaine in his possession.
“We are committed to tackling drug dealing offences in Lincolnshire and we will prosecute local dealers that cause harm to our community and vulnerable people that consumer dangerous drugs.”