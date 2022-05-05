A man has been jailed after he stalked a woman who he claimed to have mistaken for someone else.

Darren Hodgkinson, 53, began harassing the woman in Wisbech after he believed her to be a prison guard he recognised.

Between 10 December 2021 and 4 January 2022, he visited the victim’s home in Park Avenue six times despite being told he had the wrong address and to go away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Hodgkinson admitted stalking

Hodgkinson, of New Drove, Wisbech, also took cardboard from the victim’s bin, wrote notes on it and posted them through her letterbox.

Police were called and he was arrested at the scene on 4 January.

In interview he claimed to have been returning to the address multiple times to apologise for the initial mistaken identity.

However, on Friday (29 March) he pleaded guilty to stalking at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order.

DC Jon Edwards welcomed the sentence, and urged anyone who was a victim of similar offences to come forward. He said: "Hodgkinson continued to turn up at the victim’s home, despite being told numerous times not to come. His behaviour was frightening and caused her to change their daily lifestyle.

“I hope the conclusion of the court process will help her to move on with life without this harassment.