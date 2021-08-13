Speeding Peterborough drivers to be targeted in police crackdown

With speeding one of the most common contributing factors of crashes that cause serious injury or death on our roads, Cambridgeshire Constabulary have created a new team dedicated to tackling the issue.

Officers from the Special Constabulary including an Inspector, two Sergeants and a band of Special Constables will form the new ‘Neighbourhood Safer Speed Team’ who will spend their time responding to concerns from residents around speeding and anti-social driving.

The team will also support the local Community Speedwatch groups across the county with education and enforcement.

Speeding drivers will be targeted by police

Special Inspector Stephen Mudie, who will lead the group, said: “Speeding is a concern for most people across the county and rightly so. As a force we see first-hand the devastating impact it can have, not only increasing the risk of a collision but the severity of the impact at higher speeds.

“It’s simple, the faster you drive the less time you have to react and you are putting not only your life at risk but also the lives of others.

“We will be working alongside the neighbourhood policing teams, residents, the casualty reduction team and Road Safety Partnership as well as Community Speedwatch volunteers to identify high risk locations and speeding hotspots to increase education around speeding and where necessary enforce the law with tickets.”

On Saturday the team issued seven speeding tickets to drivers in Hardwick and Cherry Hinton. One driver was caught travelling 57mph in a 40 while others were caught going 50mph in a 40 and 44mph in a 30. They also gave words of advice to a further 11 drivers for offences including speeding, using a mobile phone and use of an illegal electronic scooter.

Last month, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Darryl Preston, announced he would be funding £15,000 to replace equipment currently used by the local Community Speedwatch Scheme volunteers and £56,000 to fund three marked police vans to be used by the Specials team.

Darryl said: “Road safety is a key priority for me and I know from the many conversations I have had with members of the public that speeding is a concern for communities. I am therefore pleased to be able to increase funding towards tackling this issue.”