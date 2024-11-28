Spalding murder investigation: Police name woman who died as 37-year-old as man remains in custody

Police say 46-year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder is believed to have been known to Kristine Sparane

Detectives leading a murder investigation in Spalding have named the woman who died as 37-year-old Kristine Sparane.

Kristine was found dead at a home in Winsover Road, Spalding at about 7.30pm on Tuesday evening. Kristine lived at a property on Winsover Road.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Kristine Sparane, whose body was found on Tuesday evening

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said they believe the man was known to Kristine.

Spalding’s Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Matt Dickinson confirmed: “We understand that this incident is likely to be concerning for our community. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death continues.

“Officers and staff from the investigation team remain at the scene and we will be continuing our inquiries for some time.”

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Kristine between 3pm on Monday 25 November and 7.30pm on Tuesday 26 November to contact officers,

Anyone who is able to help with information is asked to call 101 or online via the Major Incident Portal Public Portal. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Please always refer to incident 332 of 26 November.