Spalding Murder Investigation: Man to appear in court charged with murder of Kristine Sparane

Kristine Sparane was found dead at a home in the town on Tuesday last week

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is set to appear in court today charged with the murder of a woman in Spalding.

Kristine Sparane (37) was found dead at a home in Winsover Road, in the town on Tuesday last week (November 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that Brian Simpson of Nene Court in Spalding has been charged with murder.

Kristine Sparane, who was found dead in Spalding last week. A man has been charged with her murder

The 64-year-old will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, 3 December.)

Kristine lived at an address on Winsover Road, Spalding. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Kristine between 3pm on Monday 25 November and 7.30pm on Tuesday 26 November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding’s Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Matt Dickinson confirmed: “We understand that this incident is likely to be concerning for our community. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death continues.

“Officers and staff from the investigation team remain at the scene and we will be continuing our inquiries for some time.”

Anyone who is able to help with information is asked to call 101 or online via the Major Incident Portal Public Portal. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Please always refer to incident 332 of 26 November.