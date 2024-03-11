Spalding man jailed after police find 'pill press machine' and stash of drugs including anabolic steroids worth £92,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for his involvement in the production of Class C drugs over a period of three years.

Paul Tallo, (47), of Cranesgate North, Spalding was sentenced to four years and six months at Lincoln Crown Court last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how officers carried out a warrant on Wednesday 29 November at an address in Cranesgate North.

Paul Tallo

Specialist officers carried out a search and found a large-scale pill making factory inside the property. Three pill press machines were found as well as an assortment of pills totalling 60,000.

Powders, including Diazepam and anabolic steroids, were also found in large containers inside a hidden room in the house.

Both anabolic steroids and Diazepam are classed as a Class C substance, which means they are illegal to possess, sell or deal, unless prescribed by a doctor for medical reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following forensic analysis, the pills were found to be steroids, Benzodiazepines and Buprenorphine, and are believed to have an estimated street value of around £92,000.

Further inquiries also led officers to a storage container with the same substances in Sutton St James.

Tallo was arrested and charged with a total of 11 counts of producing a controlled drug of Class C.