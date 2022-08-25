Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Spalding man has become one of the first people to be jailed for a new domestic abuse strangulation offence.

Benjamin Flatters, aged 32, of Dorchester Road, Spalding was sentenced to 34 months in jail for non-fatal strangulation.

The charge of non-fatal strangulation was introduced in June 2022 as a new offence under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021. Victims of strangulation may be left with little or no physical marks meaning previously, a charge of actual bodily harm or common assault may have been applied, which did not reflect the serious nature of the act. The new legislation means that offenders can face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Benjamin Flatters was jailed for 34 months

Flatters appeared at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (24 August) where he pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation. A 10-year restraining order was also ordered to prevent Flatters from having any contact with his victim.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin, from the PVP (Protecting Vulnerable Persons) Unit said: “Domestic abuse is absolutely a priority for Lincolnshire Police and for the perpetrator in this case to receive a 34-month custodial sentence sends a strong message to perpetrators. I hope that the victim in this case feels a sense of justice for what they went through. I also hope that this encourages more victims to come forward and report domestic abuse.”

Help available

Lincolnshire Police have provided details of a number of organisations that can help if you are the victim of domestic abuse.

If you or your children are in immediate danger you should always call 999. If it is not safe to speak use the ‘silent solution.’ Press 5 5 when prompted and this will tell police that you need them

You can also access help from specialist domestic abuse services:

EDAN Lincs Lincolnshire's Domestic Abuse Support Service, helping all women, men and children experiencing domestic abuse. https://edanlincs.org.uk/contact/

The National Domestic Violence Helpline is a 24hr Freephone available on 0808 2000 247 operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

SafeLives offer advice for victims and professionals. https://safelives.org.uk/about-us

Galop – the national LGBT+ anti-violence charity are available on 0800 999 5428. https://galop.org.uk/

If you are a child or young person and domestic abuse is happening in your home or relationship, tell someone you trust, like a teacher. You can also call Childline on 0800 1111.

The Men's Advice Line is for male victims of domestic abuse and can be reached on 0808 8010327.

Safe spaces are available in UK pharmacies including Boots, Superdrug, Morrisons and many independent pharmacies. Go to the healthcare counter and ask to use the safe space where you can access support.

Advice for those worried about their own actions

If you are worried about your own behaviour

At home shouldn't mean at risk. There is no excuse for abuse. If you are worried about your behaviour, get help.

Make a Change operate in Lincolnshire – contact 01522 246616 or email: [email protected]