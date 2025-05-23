Spalding antiques store owner (71) sold endangered stuffed animals and illegal ivory sphinx

An antiques store owner who sold endangered taxidermy animals and illegal ivory goods has been given a suspended sentence.

The items were found and seized from Pendragon Antiques, in Spalding’s Red Lion Street, when officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team visited last year.

Items included a taxidermy pine marten, kestrel on a branch and an ivory sphinx/lion figure.

As a result, 71-year-old Justin Grimshaw was charged with 12 offences contrary to the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulation 2018 and the Ivory Act 2018.

Grimshaw, of Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, pleaded guilty to all offences when appearing at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (21 May). He was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months. Lincolnshire Police said Grimshaw was spared an immediate custodial sentence due to his age and health issues. He was fined £500 and was ordered to pay costs and surcharge of £239.

“Iconic species continue to be illegally killed every day"

DC Aaron Flint, the Force Wildlife Crime Officer, said: “The illegal and unregulated trade in endangered species in the UK has a devastating impact on wildlife populations around the world. Iconic species continue to be illegally killed every day, making it vital that those fuelling this appalling trade are held accountable.

"I hope this message underscores the gravity of these crimes and serves as a strong deterrent to anyone considering involvement in such unlawful activity. Lincolnshire police take this type of offending very seriously and anyone found committing this type of crime will be dealt with robustly.”

Taxidermy pine marten, a barn owl, and kestrels found by police

Having been tipped off that illegal items were on sale officers visited Pendragon Antiques, in the town’s Red Lion Street, in May 2024. They found offered for sale a taxidermy pine marten (Martes Martes), a barn owl (Tyto Alba), a kestrel on a branch (Falco Tinnunculus), a kestrel in a case (Tyto Tinnunculus), a sawfish (Pristidae) rostrum, an ivory picture frame, an ivory sphinx/lion figure and an ivory and silver presentation trowel.

Officers again visited Pendragon Antiques and the home address of Grimshaw when they executed a search warrant in August 2024. They were looking for an item that had been seen on body worn video footage in a glass display cabinet. The item, a tiger tooth (Panthera Tigris) was found and seized.

Further research revealed three sawfish Rostrums on sale online between June 2019 and January 2024.

Grimshaw was interviewed under caution by officers in March 2025; in his account he indicated he did not realise he could not sell the items and did not realise they were subjected to the various pieces of legislation.

The 12 offences admitted by Grimshaw are as follows:

Between 18 May and 25 April 2024, at Spalding, offered for sale a species listed in Annex A to Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97, a barn owl (Tyto Alba), contrary to Articles 8 and 16(1)(j) of Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97 and paragraph 1 of Schedule 1 to the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 2018. A forfeiture order was made for the barn owl. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.

On 25 April 24 offered or exposed for sale a dead wild animal included in Schedule 5 to the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, namely a taxidermy pine martin, contrary to Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. A forfeit order was made for the pint martin. Sentenced to four months for suspended for 12 months, concurrent.

Between 18 May and 25 April 2024, at Spalding, offered for sale a species listed in Annex A to Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97, a kestrel on a branch (Falco Tinnunculus), contrary to Articles 8 and 16(1)(j) of Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97 and paragraph 1 of Schedule 1 to the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 2018. A forfeiture order was made for the barn owl. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months, concurrent.

Between 18 May and 25 April 2024 offered for sale a species listed in Annex A to Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97, kestrel in a case (Falco Tinnunculus), contrary to Articles 8 and 16(1)(j) of Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97 and paragraph 1 of Schedule 1 to the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 2018. A forfeiture order was made for the kestrel. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months, concurrent.

On 14 August 2024, at Spalding, offered for sale, a species listed in Annex A to Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97, a tiger tooth (Panthera Tigris) contrary to Articles 8 and 16(1)(j) of Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97 and paragraph 1 of Schedule 1 to the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 2018. A forfeiture order was made for the tiger tooth. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.

On 25 May 2024, at Spalding, offered for sale a species listed in Annex A to Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97, a sawfish rostrum (Pristidae), contrary to Articles 8 and 16(1)(j) of Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97 and paragraph 1 of Schedule 1 to the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 2018. A forfeiture order was made for the sawfish rostrum. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months, concurrent.

On 20 June 2019, 15 December and 24 January, offered for sale a species listed in Annex A to Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97, a sawfish rostrum (Pristidae), contrary to Articles 8 and 16(1)(j) of Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97 and paragraph 1 of Schedule 1 to the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 2018. A forfeiture order was made for all of the sawfish rostrum. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months, for each count, concurrent.

On 25 May 2024, at Spalding, breached the prohibition on dealing in ivory by keeping ivory for sale or hire when you knew or suspected or ought to have known or suspected that the item was ivory, was made of ivory or had ivory in it. Namely keeping or offering to sell an ivory and silver presentation trowel , priced at £850. Contrary to sections 1 and 12(1) and (4) of the Ivory Act 2018. Fined £500, forfeiture order made for the trowel. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months, concurrent

.

On 25 April 24, at Spalding, breached the prohibition on dealing in ivory by keeping ivory for sale or hire when you knew or suspected or ought to have known or suspected that the item was ivory, was made of ivory or had ivory in it. Namely keeping or offering to sell an ivory picture frame. Contrary to sections 1 and 12(1) and (4) of the Ivory Act 2018. Forfeiture order made for the picture frame. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months, concurrent.

On 25 April 24, at Spalding, breached the prohibition on dealing in ivory by keeping ivory for sale or hire when you knew or suspected or ought to have known or suspected that the item was ivory, was made of ivory or had ivory in it. Namely keeping or offering to sell an ivory sphinx/dragon figure. Contrary to sections 1 and 12(1) and (4) of the Ivory Act 2018. Forfeiture order made for the ivory figure. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months, concurrent.

