Six arrested following reports of suspected hare coursing in Crowland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Six people have been arrested following reports of possible hare coursing in the Crowland area.
Lincolnshire Police said the four men and two boys were stopped in a vehicle after they received reports of “suspicious activity” in the Deeping High Bank, near Crowland, at around 7.30am yesterday (Wednesday, October 9)).
A force spokesperson explained: “Officers from our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) deployed to the area and later stopped the vehicle, a gold coloured Mercedes, at Beach Bank, West Pinchbeck, Spalding.
“Four men and two boys have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for searching for or pursuing hares. They remain in custody. We have also seized two long dogs found in the vehicle.”
Anyone with information about suspected hare coursing activity on this date is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police, quoting Incident number 55 of Wednesday 9 October 2024