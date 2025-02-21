'Silent 999 call' leads to arrest of man in Peterborough house

Man arrested on suspicion of breaching Domestic Violence Protection Notice (DVPN) put in place the previous day

A man was arrested after a ‘silent 999 call’ was received by Cambridgeshire Police.

Officers were called on Sunday evening by a woman in Peterborough – she initially requested police, but once put through, the call disconnected.

However, police were able to attend the home – and able to find a man at the house.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers played a quick game of hide and seek after a recent silent 999 call

“The call was made from a house in Peterborough at just after 9.30pm on Sunday. The woman requested police initially but once the call was put through to us, nothing more could be heard and the call had disconnected.

“Calls back to the number went to voicemail. Officers were sent to the house where they found a woman inside A comprehensive search of the house then also revealed a man hiding under the bed covers

“He was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Domestic Violence Protection Notice (DVPN), put in place the previous day preventing him from contacting the woman.”