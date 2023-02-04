Thefts of catalytic converters in Cambridgeshire have risen a staggering 241 percent in the last four years.

Figures released by Cambridgeshire Police show that, in 2022, 758 thefts were reported, compared to 314 in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were, however, 133 reported in January of 2023. If the thefts continued at that rate, reported incidents could rise to close to 1600 for the whole year.

Catalytic converter thefts have risen significantly in Cambridgeshire. Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Toyotas and Hondas have been predominantly targeted but other vehicles including Lexus, Mercedes, Mazda and Volkswagen have also been singled out.

As a result of this, police are urging residents to call in any suspicious behaviour around vehicles so it can be acted upon as soon as possible.

Detective Inspector Dan Cooper, who is leading the force’s response to the theft of catalytic converts, said: “We believe there are several groups of people coming from out of the county to carry out these thefts.

“It takes just minutes for these people to remove a catalytic converter and on many occasions victims are unaware their vehicle has been targeted even though it was sat on their driveway.

“We’ve recently seen an increase in people reporting the thefts as they are happening which on some occasions has resulted in arrests and seizures of stolen catalytic converters.

“We’re urging people to look out for vehicles jacked up (especially in the middle of the vehicle) and listen out for the sound of metal being cut. There may be a vehicle nearby with the engine running and two or three people involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please don’t approach this people, they have been known to be violent in the past and may even be carrying weapons. Instead, call us and share the vehicle number plate and any other details that could help us.”

Catalytic converters are found in the exhaust system of cars and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants. Stealing them has become popular because it can take less than two minutes and are not easily identifiable when the metals inside them are sold on.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 999.