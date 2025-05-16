Shops closed in Spalding after being linked to sale of illegal tobacco and vape products

"Illicit tobacco sales are often linked to larger networks of criminal activity”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Spalding shops have been issued closure notices as part of a Lincolnshire Police crackdown on the sale of illegal tobacco and vape products.

The action was taken during a planned operation on 29 April, targeting individuals that put local communities at risk by selling counterfeit goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Holland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) attended court to seek closure orders on two stores in Spalding, plus an additional one in Holbeach.

Lincolnshire Police have issued closure orders on two Spalding shops.

NPT Sgt Callum explained: “In close collaboration with our partners, Lincolnshire County Council Trading Standards, we have again imposed closure orders, these shops have been involved in the sale of illegal tobacco products and vapes.

“We remind everyone that these shop closures are not just a case of preventing individuals from selling cheap tobacco products.

"Illicit tobacco sales are often linked to larger, well-organised networks of criminal activity. Addressing this issue is one part of our broader commitment to uncover, disrupt and prevent deeper criminal activity – ultimately creating safer and more welcoming communities across Lincolnshire.”

The Spalding premises which have been closed are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding European

• EU VAPES 10A Station Street, Spalding, closed until 11.59pm on 29 July

• Spalding European, 21 Winsover Road, Spalding, closed until 11:59pm on 29 July

A force spokesperson added: “It is deemed that making a closure order was necessary to prevent further criminal activity on the premises. The order prohibits anyone from remaining on or entering the property with a few exceptions to allow maintenance. If anyone does anything which they are prohibited from doing by this order, they are liable for arrest and could receive up to 51 weeks in prison, or a fine, or both.”