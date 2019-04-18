Shoppers warned after counterfeit memory cards seized from Peterborough businesses

Shoppers are being urged to stay vigilant after counterfeit goods were discovered today (18 April) at two businesses in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards carried out inspections at two businesses in the city and seized a sizeable quantity of Sandisk memory cards. Investigations are continuing, however the cards have been confirmed as counterfeit.

The spring and summer months often result in an increase in the number of counterfeit goods, sold by unlicensed street sellers selling perfume or aftershave, or stalls at car boot sales that operate in the city. To combat this further inspections and seizures are planned by the trading standards team

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services at Peterborough City Council, said: “People should be aware that by purchasing counterfeit goods you are having a detrimental effect on the livelihoods of legitimate local businesses and their employees.”

Residents who have information on counterfeit activity can call Citizen Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or can pass on details by emailing trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk