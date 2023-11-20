Shoplifter with a sweet tooth jailed - after stealing almost £500 worth of chocolate from shops in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shoplifter with a sweet tooth has been jailed after he was caught after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of chocolate from Peterborough shops.

Luke Bowyer, 35, was arrested by a neighbourhood policing officer who was on cycle patrol in the Orton Goldhay area on Monday afternoon (13 November).

The officer spotted Bowyer cycling towards him and, knowing he was wanted for a number of shoplifting offences, the officer tried to stop him but Bowyer sped off.

Luke Bowyer stole scores of chocolate bars in Peterborough

Chasing after him, Bowyer dumped his bike and tried to run through a park but was caught by the officer and arrested.

Bowyer, of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (14 November) where he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison after admitting seven offences of theft from a shop:

Theft of 85 chocolate bars worth £123.25 from Spar, Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne, on 18 October

Theft of 58 chocolate bars worth £97.94 from Spar, Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne, on 18 October

Theft of cleaning products from B&M, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 18 October

Theft of chocolate bars and coffee worth £205.34 from Spar, Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne, on 21 October

Theft of coffee worth £126.34 from Spar, Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne, on 21 October

Theft of cheese worth £65 from Co-op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 25 October

Theft of chocolate bars worth £50 from Spar, Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne, on 29 October

Part of this sentence included activation of a previously suspended eight-week sentence for similar offences.

He must also pay £426.53 in compensation to Spar and £65 to Co-op.

PC Sian Makin, who investigated, said: “Bowyer is a prolific offender who has 14 convictions for 42 separate offences against his name, many of which are related to theft.

“As a result of this, we have put an application in to the courts for a hearing to take place where we hope we will be able to secure a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against Bowyer which will help manage his offending once he is released from prison.”