Shoplifter who stole items including meat, yum-yums, sausage rolls and razors from Wisbech shops is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He was also found to be in possession of a knife

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prolific shoplifter who carried out 17 thefts from shops in Wisbech in less than four weeks has been jailed.

Daniel Lawrence, 38, was arrested just before midnight on Monday (7 April) after CCTV operators alerted police he was outside the Wheatsheaf Inn, in Church Terrace, Wisbech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “Lawrence was wanted in connection with 17 thefts from shops between 13 March and 7 April, including ten at the Horsefair shopping centre in Churchill Road.

Crime news

“He was arrested in Churchill Road and later charged with the 17 thefts and being in possession of a blade in a public place after a Stanley blade was found in his pocket upon his arrest.”

Lawrence, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (9 April) where he was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison, after admitting all 18 charges.

He must also pay £100 in compensation to Tesco, £50 to Superdrug and £50 to Boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Brett Holloway, who investigated, said: “Lawrence is a prolific criminal with many theft convictions. He has been targeting shops in Wisbech, predominantly around the Horsefair shopping centre, and stolen goods worth more than £2,000 in the space of less than four weeks.

“Through joint working with CCTV operators and local businesses, we were able to identify him, evidence the crimes he was responsible for, and put him back before the courts.”

The offences were:

• Theft of clothing worth £18 from Peacocks, Horsefair shopping centre, on 13 March

• Theft of clothing worth £60 from Peacocks, Horsefair shopping centre, on 14 March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Theft of alcohol worth £49 from Tesco Extra, Cromwell Road, on 15 March

• Theft of laundry products worth £50 from Tesco, Kirkgate Street, on 16 March

• Theft of alcohol worth £100 from Asda, North End, Wisbech on 18 March

• Theft of meat worth £252.05 from Tesco Extra, Cromwell Road, on 19 March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Theft of an air fryer worth £30 from Heron Foods, Horsefair shopping centre, on 22 March

• Theft of meat worth £352.22 from Tesco Extra, Cromwell Road, on 22 March

• Theft of razors worth £368.90 from Boots, Horsefair shopping centre, on 22 March

• Theft of donuts worth £3.90 from Greggs, Horsefair shopping centre, on 25 March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Theft of yum yums worth £1.75 from Greggs, Horsefair shopping centre, on 27 March

• Theft of chocolates and meat worth £100 from Tesco Extra, Cromwell Road, on 27 March

• Theft of skin products worth £398.76 from Superdrug, Horsefair shopping centre, on 28 March

• Theft of an air fryer worth £49 from Heron Foods, Horsefair shopping centre, on 31 March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Theft of sausage rolls worth £12.65 from Greggs, Horsefair shopping centre, on 31 March

• Theft of razors worth £128.93 from Boots, Horsefair shopping centre, on 4 April

• Theft of electricals worth £80 from Superdrug, Horsefair shopping centre, on 7 April

• Being in possession of a blade – namely a Stanley blade – in public on 7 April